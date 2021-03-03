Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSMMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $76.59. 65,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,250. Persimmon has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.61.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

