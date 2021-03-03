Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,460 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.88. 1,162,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,537,637. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.55.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.