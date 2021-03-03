Short Interest in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Grows By 344.4%

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 344.4% from the January 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OCCI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.89. 29,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,854. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $16.38.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.24%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Credit during the third quarter worth $132,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Credit by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in OFS Credit by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 32,715 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OFS Credit in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 16.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

