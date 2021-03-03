Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 3,634 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.14. The company had a trading volume of 58,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,893. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.58. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

