Game Creek Capital LP Lowers Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 80,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 63,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.29. 162,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,586. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.96.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

