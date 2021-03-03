Morgan Stanley Raises TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $38.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.40% from the stock’s current price.

TMDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $39.75. 9,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $333,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $313,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,868 shares of company stock worth $3,931,893. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 87,548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

