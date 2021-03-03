BOMB Price Hits $1.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. BOMB has a total market cap of $916,028.08 and approximately $186,697.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 159.4% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,408.42 or 0.99952325 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00038478 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00095777 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 912,688 coins and its circulating supply is 911,900 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

