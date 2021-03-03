Cryptocean Trading Down 2.6% This Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001626 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $18,981.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.15 or 0.00789668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00028026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00062587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00046423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

