Vai (VAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.22 Million

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, Vai has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $161.61 million and $5.22 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.22 or 0.00480670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00072636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00078196 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00083544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00055202 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.29 or 0.00484687 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 162,280,108 tokens. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

