Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) PT Raised to $88.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

LAMR traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.24. 7,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $91.94.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 121,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

