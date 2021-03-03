Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVKEF remained flat at $$11.81 during trading on Friday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

