Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $21,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $174.36. 255,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,854. The company has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.