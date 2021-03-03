Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. Purchases 500,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,955,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Alamos Gold makes up approximately 17.2% of Waterton Global Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $78,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 244,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 98,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 510,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

NYSE AGI traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. 274,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,318. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. Analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

