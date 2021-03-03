Northeast Investment Management Sells 1,104 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,991,504. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

