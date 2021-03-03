Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Novartis by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Novartis by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 283,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.52. 51,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,972. The firm has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.89. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

