NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $31,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 3,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 74,153 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in NIKE by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 39,566 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,500 shares of company stock worth $55,498,550. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $135.53. 159,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,507. The firm has a market cap of $213.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

