Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.72 Million Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,591 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 28,489 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 210,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75,803 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,454,000.

ICSH remained flat at $$50.51 during trading on Wednesday. 497,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.