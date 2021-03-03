Traders Buy High Volume of Ovid Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 9,700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 370% compared to the typical volume of 2,063 call options.

OVID has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVID traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. 3,290,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,006. The stock has a market cap of $252.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.86. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

