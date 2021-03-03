BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE MUE remained flat at $$13.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,878. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $13.96.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
