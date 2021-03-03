BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE MUE remained flat at $$13.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,878. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $13.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

