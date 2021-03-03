Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE NIQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,412. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

