Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of NYSE NIQ traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,412. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
