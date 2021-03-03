Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NXR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,821. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.