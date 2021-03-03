Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NXR stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,821. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile
