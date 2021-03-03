Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 873 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,271. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.22 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.70.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.22.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

