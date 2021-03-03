Amica Retiree Medical Trust Grows Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.57. 8,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

FRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.