Hourglass Capital LLC Decreases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of -313.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

