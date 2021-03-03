Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $1,790,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 806,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,608 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 288,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 263,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,353,651. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of -47.04, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.