Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.53

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 96230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

A number of research firms have commented on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $12,862,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 321,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Under Armour by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in Under Armour by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 96,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 48,610 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.