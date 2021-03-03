Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.25

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.25 and last traded at $70.89, with a volume of 1839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $913,500.00. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $38,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,193.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,905 shares of company stock worth $5,268,237. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 506.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.