Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RGR traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $66.95. 3,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,403. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $90.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

