Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWL. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Powell Industries by 277.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Powell Industries by 127.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

