Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Ball by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ball by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $2,816,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,052 shares of company stock worth $14,056,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Shares of BLL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.50. 28,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,556. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

