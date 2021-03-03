Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.50% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $40,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after buying an additional 391,267 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 311,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.31. 6,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,971. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $63.92.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

