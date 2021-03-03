KickToken Hits Market Cap of $2.08 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $487,176.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.16 or 0.00790642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00027999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00046303 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003977 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

