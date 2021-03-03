Hydro Protocol (HOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $629,919.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $629,919.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00060216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.16 or 0.00790642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00027999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00046303 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.