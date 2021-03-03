CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%.

CHFS traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 8,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,163. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $22.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.55. CHF Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

CHFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

