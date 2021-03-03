Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.

EXTN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. Exterran has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $172.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

