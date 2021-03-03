Elitium Market Cap Tops $168.09 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $168.09 million and approximately $335,131.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.59 or 0.00010871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.64 or 0.00789311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00062609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00046351 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

