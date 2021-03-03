DAEX Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, DAEX has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $57,036.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.64 or 0.00789311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00062609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00046351 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004014 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

