Insureum (ISR) Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 35.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $214,371.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $405.64 or 0.00789311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00062609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00046351 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004014 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (ISR) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ISRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.