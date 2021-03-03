Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.05

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.05 and last traded at $56.85, with a volume of 2580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.96.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

