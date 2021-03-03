Financial Contrast: Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) vs. IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IRadimed and Brainsway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brainsway 0 0 3 0 3.00

IRadimed presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.17%. Brainsway has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.74%. Given Brainsway’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brainsway is more favorable than IRadimed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.8% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Brainsway shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

IRadimed has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainsway has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IRadimed and Brainsway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $38.52 million 7.52 $9.63 million $0.78 30.26 Brainsway $23.10 million 4.33 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -18.00

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Brainsway. Brainsway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and Brainsway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 11.67% 6.83% 5.79% Brainsway -34.28% -33.99% -20.36%

Summary

IRadimed beats Brainsway on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain. The company primarily serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

