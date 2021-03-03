Athene (NYSE:ATH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $53.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Athene traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 21495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC raised its position in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Athene by 189.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 285,872 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Athene in the third quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Athene in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

