Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Short Interest Up 465.9% in February

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 465.9% from the January 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS QUBT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,830. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing Inc focuses on the quantum computing and artificial intelligence software development activities. It intends to develop heterogeneous software that could run on various quantum platforms. Its products that are in development include financial portfolio optimizer, a software that would evaluate the potential return, risks, market volatility, and transaction costs of various portfolios to help financial advisors and investment managers decide on the optimal investment approach; and cybersecurity applications.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.