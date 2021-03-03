Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Short Interest Up 465.9% in February

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 465.9% from the January 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS QUBT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,830. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $25.07.
Quantum Computing Company Profile
