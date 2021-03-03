WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) released its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

WHF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. 402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

