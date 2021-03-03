Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.88

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 45344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after purchasing an additional 497,503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

