iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

AOR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. 2,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,346. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $54.18.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

