Amica Retiree Medical Trust Buys 3,698 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after purchasing an additional 760,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,973,000 after buying an additional 4,135,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,064,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,077,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,581,000 after acquiring an additional 52,885 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.45.

CMS stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 44,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,933. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.47. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.