Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,550.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,170.57.

BKNG stock opened at $2,282.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,450.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,149.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,971.07. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

