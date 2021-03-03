Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Grows Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Connection comprises 2.0% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Resources Connection worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Resources Connection by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.24. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $438.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.32 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGP. TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

