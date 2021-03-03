SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 17.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $30,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 98,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 521,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,038,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,495. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $37.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

