3,236 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.40. 21,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,597. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSX. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

